The sidewalks are icy. Is it your job to scrape it?

Posted at 9:00 PM, Jan 18, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even though we traditionally think of hazardous roads, sidewalks can also be dangerous with this winter weather.

So are you responsible for clearing the sidewalk in front of your home?

In Davidson County, there is an ordinance on the books putting the responsibility on the homeowner. So what if someone slips and falls on your sidewalk?

I talked to a personal injury lawyer about the issue. He said if there's an ordinance or your HOA by-laws require it -- do it.

But he says otherwise, it's a gray area.

If someone slips and falls on your sidewalk they will have to prove you were negligent and created a hazard.


