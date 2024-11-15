'The Store' is accepting your gift donations for the holiday!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This season, The Store is going the extra mile to make the holidays special.

The Nashville-based grocery store is a nonprofit that provides free food to low-income individuals and families.

This November, they kicked off the donation drive for their second annual Toy Store, which will take place December 13 and 14.

The goal is to provide security, and a little bit of magic, to the more than 800 families they serve.

"Life gets hard but it is easier having help," said Tisha, who's been shopping at The Store with her 1-year-old since January.

She says not only does having food security make a difference year-round, but the Toy Store eases the financial burden of the holidays.

"The kids can go in and pick what they want, and I won't look under my tree like, 'Is this enough?' You know, I'll be satisfied," Tisha explained.

"[It's taking] the holidays, which could be a time of sadness and shame, and really making it a time of joy," added Collen Mayer, CEO of The Store.

He says they've already gotten a generous donation through the First Responders Children's Foundation, but they need much more help to reach their goal.

"Right now we're trying to collect about 5,000 presents! We need 1,000 rolls of wrapping paper, we need countless volunteers. It's gonna be incredible," he said.

They're not forgetting Thanksgiving, either: The Store just received a donation of 500 turkeys Thursday to complete shoppers' feasts.

If you want to take part, you can drop off toys at The Store until December 11.

You can also purchase items from their Wish List, donate financially, or volunteer your time.

Don't forget! There are other local Toy Drives you can donate to:



Franklin Police Department holiday toy drive: November 12-December 20 at 900 Columbia Avenue

Last Minute Toy Store

Highland Park Church, 510 Knob Road (November 5-December 12) Sheriff's Office Services Center, 5117 Harding Place (December 12-December 21)

Sam’s Place & Sam’s Sports Grill Toy & Clothing Drive: November 1-December 8

Sam's Place - Belle Meade Sam's Place - Nippers Corner Sam's Sports Grill - Hendersonville Sam's Sports Grill - Blue Turtle Bay Sam's Sports Grill - Murfreesboro Additional Hendersonville donation boxes will be located at Patriot Angels, John The Printer, Pony Mailbox Express, Hendersonville Christian Academy, Blown Away Salon Suites, Hendersonville Martial Arts, and Safari’s.

Gifts of Joy Tennessee 2024 holiday toy drive: November 10-November 30

Barstool Nashville (123 Second Ave. S, Nashville, TN 37201) Rumble Boxing in Franklin (5001 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 112, Franklin, TN 37067) Rumble Boxing (609 Overton St., Nashville, TN 37203) TruMav Fitness in the Gulch (603 Ninth Ave. S, Nashville, TN 37203) Veterinary Emergency Group (2035 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN 37067).

Connectus Health 2024 holiday toy drive: Now-December 6

Connectus Health – 601 Benton Ave, Nashville, TN 37204 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.) Crieve Hall Bagel Co. – 4825 Trousdale Dr #228, Nashville, TN 37220 Dozen Bakery – 516 Hagan St #103, Nashville, TN 37203 Prickly Pear Coffee Co. – 645 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203



Do you have a Toy Drive you want to add to the list? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.