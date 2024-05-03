The Tennessee Craft Fair is a great place for some free, family friendly fun this weekend!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Celebrate and support crafts in Tennessee as the craft fair kicks off at Centennial Park!
From May 3 through 5, you can shop one-of-a-kind artwork, check out some amazing booths and food!
From clay to jewelry and furniture, there's plenty of artists you can visit! And if you wanted to check out some newer artists, there's an emerging makers tent as well!
If you have little ones, there's a craft kid's tent just for them!
There you can craft together as a family, or grab one of their take and make activities! There's also a marionette show to enjoy as well!
The marionette show runs as follows:
- Saturday, May 4: 10:30 am, 12:00 & 1:30 pm
- Sunday, May 5: 10:30 am, 12:00 & 1:30 pm
Here's a look at the map for the event!
Just a reminder, this event is FREE! It'll be open from:
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday
Carrie recommends:
Growing your family, no matter the journey to get there, is an emotional one. My heart aches for these families who trusted a Nashville fertility clinic with their dreams and finances. Hannah McDonald's relentlessness to find answers is journalism at its best and hopefully a new avenue of hope for the patients caught up in this mess.
-Carrie Sharp