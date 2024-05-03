The Tennessee Craft Fair is a great place for some free, family friendly fun this weekend!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Celebrate and support crafts in Tennessee as the craft fair kicks off at Centennial Park!

From May 3 through 5, you can shop one-of-a-kind artwork, check out some amazing booths and food!

From clay to jewelry and furniture, there's plenty of artists you can visit! And if you wanted to check out some newer artists, there's an emerging makers tent as well!

Craft Fair

If you have little ones, there's a craft kid's tent just for them!

There you can craft together as a family, or grab one of their take and make activities! There's also a marionette show to enjoy as well!

The marionette show runs as follows:



Saturday, May 4: 10:30 am, 12:00 & 1:30 pm

Sunday, May 5: 10:30 am, 12:00 & 1:30 pm

Here's a look at the map for the event!

Tennessee Craft Fair

Just a reminder, this event is FREE! It'll be open from:



10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday