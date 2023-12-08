TSSAA tables girls' flag football, denies adding swimming as a sanctioned high school sport

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The TSSAA, the group that oversees high school athletics in the state of Tennessee, has tabled adding girls flag football as a sanction sport, and denied adding swimming.

The decisions were made at a meeting of the organization on Thursday.

Girls' flag football will be discussed again at the council's April meeting.

Other approved rule changes include allowing home school and virtual school rules who attend a public virtual school governed by the Board of Education to be allowed to participate in sports activities. Also, a change coming into the 2024-2025 school year will be to allow eight days of off-season practice during a 15-consecutive school day period for all sports except football. The council will revisit this in April to square away the details.

In April, they will also discuss in further detail how kids transferring schools will be handled.

Lastly, any new emerging sport will be eligible for a sanctioning once 20% of the TSSAA membership participates, and they will have to go through a one-year trial period and 25% of TSSAA have membership participation for a state championship to be added.

Also at the meeting, the TSSAA elected Dan Black as the President of the Legislative Council, and Keith Turner was elected as Vice President.