The Titans trade Kevin Byard for Terrell Edmunds and two draft picks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NFL Network first reported today's trade. It will send 30-year-old Kevin Byard to the Eagles in exchange for safety Terrell Edmunds and two draft picks.

Byard has been part of the heart and soul of the Titans since he was drafted in 2016.

Read his statement on twitter about the trade below:

A third round pick out of Middle Tennessee, he became one of the best safeties in football and helped the Titans turn their fortunes around with six straight winning seasons.

But with the team sitting at 2-and-4 this season — and having lost 11 of their last 13 games overall — this deal could be the first sign that this era of Titans football is coming to a close.

For Byard, it's a chance to go to Philadelphia where he was born and re-unite with AJ Brown, who was traded there a year ago. But it's a huge loss on the Titans defense.

Byard is a two-time All-Pro with 27 career interceptions. He currently ranks third on the defense, with 47 tackles.

Here's what the Titans get in exchange:

Edmunds was a 2017 first round pick out of Virginia Tech — a five-year starter with the Steelers — racking up 410 tackles and five picks before signing with the Eagles this offseason as a backup.

Tennessee also gets fifth and sixth round picks next April, giving them eight Draft picks as Mike Vrabel and first-year GM Ran Carthon look to rebuild this roster.

The Titans were off this weekend for their bye and will return to work tomorrow ahead of this Sunday's game against the Falcons.

But trading Byard is big news today, and for the future, with the NFL Trade Deadline still eight days away.