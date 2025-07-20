Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The unique way Donate Life TN is spreading awareness about their cause

It involves meeting people where they are and sparking an important conversation.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One organization is spreading awareness about the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation in a unique way.

You may soon see new Donate Life TN specialty license plates on the road.

The idea was approved by the state and is meant to spread awareness about being an organ donor.

"The idea that we're stuck in traffic, and we can look at that license plate and that starts a conversation, and it's a conversion that means something. It's deeper than this is a person that lives in Wisconsin, this is saving lives," explained Trisha Lopez, the external affairs coordinator for Donate Life Tennessee.

"I mean I get a little emotional thinking about putting it on my car. I really do," added Lisa Boullt, an ambassador for Donate Life Tennessee who says the initiative is close to her heart.

"It's such a passion project for me because I lost a little sister. She's been gone 32 years, this year. And so she was also an organ donor at 17 years old. She saved 6 people, up to 50 with her tissue, so it's a very personal project to me," she explained.

Today, over 100,000 people are waiting for an organ. About 3,000 live in Tennessee.

Even so, only 44% in Tennessee are registered to be an organ donor, much lower than the national average.

These women are hoping to change that.

They've already pre-sold over 100 plates. They need to get to 1,000 before they're able to actually produce them.

If you're interested, you can visit the Donate Life TN Plate website.

It costs $35 plus county fees, and is $2 extra if you buy online.

Half of the money for the specialty plate will go back to Donate Life TN.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.

