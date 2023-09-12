The United Auto Workers union may strike. What does this mean for Tennessee?

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — The United Auto Workers and the big three car makers aren't all on the same page, which may prompt a nationwide strike starting at the end of the week.

Locally, this will affect Tennessee in Spring Hill, where General Motors makes the Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT6, and second-generation GMC Acadia. They also produce a new all-electric vehicle the LYRIQ. The plant now has 3,777 workers, which is an increase of nearly 700 employees from four years ago. That data comes from the GM website.

Since 2013, GM has invested more than $3 billion in production at the Spring Hill plant.

The looming strike would be the second of the UAW since 1982 before GM opened up what was then the Saturn plant in Maury County. The UAW 1853 participated in the last strike in 2019.

What is happening?

About 146,000 U.S. auto workers are set to go on strike this week if General Motors, Ford and Stellantis fail to meet their demands for big pay raises and the restoration of concessions the workers made years ago when the companies were in financial trouble.

Shawn Fain, the combative president of the United Auto Workers union, has threatened to strike any of the three companies that haven't reached an agreement by the time its contract with the union expires at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Thursday.

This would mean a strike at the Spring Hill GM plant at 10:59 p.m., ending pieces of production at 11 p.m.

There are two key components to this strike.

One is higher pay.

The union has asked for 46% raises in general pay over four years — an increase that would elevate a top-scale assembly plant worker from $32 an hour now to about $47. In addition, the UAW has demanded an end to varying tiers of wages for factory jobs; a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay; the restoration of traditional defined-benefit pensions for new hires who now receive only 401(k)-style retirement plans; and a return of cost-of-living pay raises, among other benefits.

GM has offered 10%.

Perhaps most important to the union is that it be allowed to represent workers at 10 electric vehicle battery factories, most of which are being built by joint ventures between automakers and South Korean battery makers. It's not clear how this would affect workers in Spring Hill given the new electric vehicle being built on the assembly line.

How did the strike work last time?

In 2019, all UAW workers walked out at 11 p.m., and they maintained the picket line.

The strike lasted six weeks and ended Oct. 25, 2019.

Janitorial staff was allowed safe passage across the picket line, one of the very few who could.

In the last strike, UAW members went through strike shifts, and there was strike duty for those who were in the union. Last time, they picketed at both plant entrances and picketed near the historic house on the GM property: Haynes Haven. Cars honked in solidarity and some local businesses brought donations to the local union hall.

For those in good standing with the union, workers will receive their health benefits and $500 a week while on strike. For those who aren't union when the plant shuts down, they will face a layoff.

Per the Associated Press, UAW has an $825 million strike fund. But it would be depleted in just under three months if all 146,000 workers walked out.

The car companies collectively only have 70 days' worth of cars.