The WeGo Star Train looks to add four round-trips on Saturdays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For years, folks who leave in neighborhoods and cities east of Nashville have wished for more from the area's only commuter train.

The WeGo Star train has a limited number of trips during a limited window of time each weekday and now WeGo staff say they hear you and are on board for more.

Evening hours would extend with the last train leaving downtown hours after the current 6 p.m. late train.

"What we know is that the model we currently have to serve commuters its not working and were looking for new markets and potential."

The biggest change, four round-trips on Saturdays where there currently are none. It's one of the biggest asks from riders.

If WeGo can get grants plus local governments on board for the more than $4 million dollars a year needed to operate it says the area's only commuter train can gain both riders and relevance in an area that continues to grow up and slow down.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell's "Choose How You Move" plan includes these improvements at least for Davidson County if voters say yes in November.

WeGo says Mount Juliet and Lebanon would also need to be willing to invest for the service to expand.

