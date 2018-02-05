FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Under a new director, the Williamson County Animal Center has purchased land to build a new, bigger shelter to take care of even more animals in need.

The move is in response to a population boom in the mid-state, which has made it difficult for shelters to keep up.

According to Debbie Sims, the center's "Purr Palace" is usually packed and can hold 25 cats.

"We have animals and people in every nook and cranny of this building," Sims said.

The Center has outgrown itself she said.



"Well the county has grown astronomically in number. We keep being on one of the best places to live in America which we're proud of. So to keep up with that our shelter has had to change with the times," said Sims.

They rely on hundreds of volunteers like Greg Hoover to help take care of the animals.

"I keep hoping someone will adopt her. She'll sit in your lap all day long," Hoover said.

The many puppies and dogs up for adoption will have a new place to play at the plot of land near Del Rio Pike and Old Charlotte Pike. It was purchased by the City of Franklin.

"Our veterinarian immediately said, I need triple the space I have. I mean she's in a very small room that was adequate 20 years ago but trying to do 2,000 surgeries a year in there can be a challenge," Sims said.

By the end of February, they will also have a new director. Ondrea Johnson will spearhead fundraising and planning for the new facility.

Sims said, "She has been on our task force. She's a passionate animal advocate, and we think she'll be a great addition to lead this shelter into the future."

Under new leadership, in a new place, dogs like Scooter will have a quieter place to recover.

"He was hit by a car and was brought into the shelter," said Sims.

Scooter was nursed back to health. But during recovery, he needed to be in a quiet room where he could adequately heal. That's something they hope to have in the new facility.

Once the animals head to their new home, the building will be given to the neighboring Franklin High School according to officials.

"Franklin High needs room to grow too! They've suffered the same growing pains that we do so the county is really good at using their structures wisely," said Sims.

Those specific plans have not yet been released. They hope to break ground on the new animal care facility in 2019.