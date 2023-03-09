Theatre union representing more than 51,000 workers calls out new drag legislation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is now more opposition to Tennessee's new drag law. This time from a union representing more than 51,000 people who work in live theatre.

The Actor's Equity Association said they stand ready to protect their members in Tennessee and outside of it if "anyone tries to enforce unjust laws against them."

Last week, Tennessee became the first state to criminalize adult cabaret performances, which includes drag, in public spaces. These performances will

The statement mentioned the show "Hairspray" which is coming to The Tennessee Performing Arts Center. The musical famously casts a male actor for the role of Edna Turnblad. Another show coming to Nashville is "Mrs. Doubtfire" which showcases a man dressed as a woman.

NewsChannel 5 reached out three times for comment from TPAC regarding new legislation and any potential impact on the performances. We will update this report if we hear back.

You can read the statement from President Kate Shindle and Executive Director Al Vincent Jr. below.