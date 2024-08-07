Their daughter died in an alleged drunk-driving crash. They want justice.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Christal and Mark White planned to surprise their daughter Aug. 18 for her 25th birthday.

Instead, the two were in Nashville for a vigil for their daughter Natalie White. She died over the weekend alongside her best friend Holly Wagner.

About Holly: A community mourning two young women killed by an alleged drunk driver

They were in a car on Gallatin Pike when a now-arrested driver ran a red light and collided with their car. Giovanni Bolstad has now been charged with vehicular homicide with intoxication. He was previously convicted of driving under the influence charge in 2023.

Her parents said she had a big celebration for her birthday.

"Now to think about burying our child," her mom Christal said.

Her dad talked to Natalie and Holly on Saturday, which was his birthday. The duo had just moved in together and FaceTimed him a tour of their complex.

"I am broken. But being here with all these people makes me a little less broken," Mark said.

While in Nashville, the Whites visited the Nashville District Attorney's Office. They said they wanted to see the driver arrested and prosecuted under the fullest extent of the law.

"It's just senseless," Christal said. "Don't drink and drive. We are reaching out to Mothers Against Drunk Driving for support for us in a way to try and deal with this. How was he even behind the wheel? Who didn't take his keys?

Boldstad's next court date is Aug. 15, three days before Natalie's birthday.