'Their literal body was a crime scene.' State commission seeks expert advice to expedite rape kit testing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Victims of crimes rely on investigators to work effectively and efficiently. But year after year, we see rape kits taking a shockingly long time to be processed.

The majority of criminal evidence in Tennessee, including rape kits, is processed at state crime labs in Nashville, Jackson, and Knoxville. Items like guns, drugs and kits needing testing can pile up easily, leading to delays.

The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR) was asked to study the feasibility of establishing a fourth crime lab in Shelby County to potentially reduce the number of untested kits.

On Thursday, they heard testimony from the TBI, the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, Metro Nashville Police, and individuals like Jennifer Escue from the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence. The majority of them said an additional crime lab could be beneficial, but it's people, not buildings that reduce wait times.

"What can we do to attract more people to this field?" Jennifer Escue said to me after the meeting. "If there seems to be a shortage across the country, what can colleges and higher education programs do to ensure they're work-ready? When they leave, is there more practical training they can do so it doesn't take them two years after they're hired to be able to perform services needed?"

Two years ago, the wait time for the testing of a rape kit reached its peak. Astonishingly it was 45 weeks. That prompted new funding to hire more forensic scientists. Since then, 49 employees have been hired by the TBI, and most have completed the training to test rape kits.

Right now, the turnaround time for a rape kit is down to about ten weeks.

TACIR meets four times a year, and during Thursday's meeting, most subject matter experts agreed that focusing on strategies to expedite testing is crucial.

"When you get forensic evidence it [may] not be attached to a person, but for that victim, their literal body was a crime scene," Escue said.

Metro Nashville Police operates its own crime lab. It's directly above the Madison Police Precinct. It cost about $34 million to build and outfit.

