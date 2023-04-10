Therapy pig 'Miss Piglet' goes missing, prompting search in Robertson County

ORLINDA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 7-month-old therapy pig went out for a potty break and vanished.

In Robertson County near the Kentucky border, the farmland is quiet. But on Saturday afternoon, Erica Pahua was frantic as she searched fields for her missing sidekick for hours.

"She brings out the happiness in the community that she goes to, so she is definitely very special," Pahua said.

Miss Piglet is a therapy pig who lives with Erica and her family.

"She couldn’t have disappeared that fast or gone that far," Pahua said. "It was only a couple minutes so I don’t know that she could have gone that far."

Piglet goes with Erica to visit seniors and nursing homes in the Clarksville and Springfield areas. She even puts on a show for some of her fans.

MISSING THERAPY PIG: Miss Piglet vanished during a potty break Saturday, and residents at local nursing homes really miss her. Keep your eyes open in northern Robertson County @nc5 pic.twitter.com/A9LXz5AHZZ — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) April 10, 2023

"If you bring her to the senior community, it’ll trigger memories. Somebody will say, 'Oh, I used to own pigs."

Erica believes Piglet is still alive because she's intelligent.

"She’s too good to be gone. I don’t know," Pahua said

Piglet was last seen in a green dress with a flower-patterned collar. Reward signs are posted in the Pinson Road and Red River School Road communities. Erica hopes someone has found her.

"She’s so smart. She’s house trained. That’s my fear. They don’t want to give her back," Pahua said.

The seniors Piglet visits really miss her, and Erica does too.

"She loves attention, and she just brings smiles out," Pahua said.

Erica Pahua Piglet missing poster



Again, Piglet was last seen around noon Saturday. If you have her, please contact Erica at 818-317-3013.