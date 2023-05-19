There are 40 seats for Metro Council. There are 88 people running.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In what could be the last 40-member Metro Council, just under 90 candidates are running to represent Nashville.

After a three-judge panel temporarily halted a state plan to cut the Metro Council in half April, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced that those efforts wouldn't happen now until the 2027 election cycle. That paved the way for the council race in August to stay business as usual.

Metro sued the state in early March after lawmakers passed a bill that would cut the Metro Council from 40 seats to 20. The state will not appeal the preliminary injunction. All of this comes from a new law that would prohibit any city in Tennessee from having a governing body with more than 20 members. The bill specifically targeted Nashville — the only city with a council that size.

Nashville has the third largest city legislative body in the United States — just behind Chicago and New York City.

Voters will have a chance to pick five candidates for the At Large seats. That's the number that serves the whole city.

AT LARGE



Burkley Alen

Tony Chapman

Chris Cheng

Chris Crofton

Stephen Downs

Quin Evans-Segall

Ronnie Greer

Arnold Hayes

Brian Hellwig

Olivia Hill

Yolanda Hockett

Howard Jones

Marcia Masulla

Delishia Porterfield

Russ Pulley

Zulfat Sura

Jeff Syracuse

Deloris Vandivort

Jonathan Williamson

Voters will also have to pick one council candidate for the district in which they live.

District 1

Part of city: Whites Creek, Joelton and the northwestern corner of Davidson County

Current council member: Jonathan Hall

Candidates:



Ruby Baker

Sean Dailey

Bob Harris

Joy Kimbrough

District 2

Part of city: North Nashville

Current council member: Kyonzte Toombs

Candidates:



Kyonzte Toombs

District 3

Part of city: Half of Madison, Little Creek

Current council member: Jennifer Gamble

Candidates:



Jennifer Gamble

District 4

Part of city: south Nashville, Oglesby, Wrencoe

Current council member: Robert Swope

Candidates:



Davette Blalock

Mike Cortese

Brian Sullivan

District 5

Part of city: East Nashville — Dickerson Pike, Hart Lane, East Trinity Lane

Current council member: Sean Parker

Candidates:



Terri Klinger

Sean Parker

District 6

Part of city: East Nashville — Eastland Avenue, Shelby Avenue, Douglas Avenue

Current council member: Brett Withers

Candidates:



Clay Capp

Brandes Holcomb

Daniel McDonnell

District 7

Part of city: East Nashville — Inglewood, Maplewood

Current council member: Emily Benedict

Candidates:



Emily Benedict

Danny Williams

District 8

Part of city: Eastern Antioch

Current council member: Nancy VanReece

Candidates:



Martez Coleman

Deonte Harrell

District 9

Part of city: Madison, Neelys Bend Road

Current council member: Tonya Hancock

Candidates:



Tonya Hancock

Stephanie Montenegro

District 10

Part of city: Goodlettsville, northeast Davidson County

Current council member: Zach Young

Candidates:



Jennifer Frensley Webb

Zach Young

District 11

Part of city: Old Hickory, Lakewood, Hopewell

Current council member: Larry Hagar

Candidates:



Joe Delucas

Sherad Edington

Jeff Eslick

Eric Patton

District 12

Part of city: Couchville, Hobson Pike, Stewarts Ferry Pike

Current council member: Erin Evans

Candidates:



Erin Evans

District 13

Part of city: Glenville, Bell Road

Current council member: Russ Bradford

Candidates:



Russ Bradford

District 14

Part of city: Hermitage Hills, Hoggett Farm Road

Current council member: Kevin Rhoten

Candidates:



Jordan Huffman

R.J. Mamula

District 15

Part of city: Lincoya Hills, Merry Oaks, Cloverhill

Current council member: Jeff Syracuse

Candidates:



Jeff Gregg

Dan Jones

District 16

Part of city: Woodbine, Radnor

Current council member: Ginny Welsch

Candidates:



Ginny Welsch

District 17

Part of city: Eighth Avenue South, 12th South

Current council member: Colby Sledge

Candidates:



Teaka Jackson

Terry Vo

District 18

Part of city: West End, Vanderbilt

Current council member: Tom Cash

Candidates:



Tom Cash

Angus Purdy

District 19

Part of city: Downtown Nashville, Germantown

Current council member: Freddie O'Connell

Candidates:



Jasper Hendricks

Derek Lisle

Jacob Kupin

Jonathan Turner

District 20

Part of city: West Nashville

Current council member: Mary Carolyn Roberts

Candidates:



Scott Gillihan

Rollin Horton

District 21

Part of city: TSU, Fisk University

Current council member: Brandon Taylor

Candidates:



Jamel Campbell-Gooch

Brandon Taylor

District 22

Part of city: Bellevue

Current council member: Gloria Hausser

Candidates:



Jessica Dauphin

Sheri Weiner

District 23

Part of city: Belle Meade, Harding Pike

Current council member: Thom Druffel

Candidates:



Thom Druffel

Lisa Williams

District 24

Part of city: The Nations, Woodlawn Drive

Current council member: Kathleen Murphy

Candidates:



Brenda Gadd

District 25

Part of city: Oak Hill, Green Hills

Current council member: Russ Pulley

Candidates:



David Ackerman

Jeff Prepitt

District 26

Part of city: Crieve Hall, Berry Hill

Current council member: Courtney Johnston

Candidates:



Courtney Johnston

District 27

Part of city: Tusculum, Nolensville Pike, south Nashville

Current council member: Robert Nash

Candidates:

Robert Nash

District 28

Part of city: Antioch, Bakertown

Current council member: Tanaka Vercher

Candidates:

David Benton

Travis London

District 29

Part of city: Antioch, Bakertown

Current council member: Delishia Porterfield

Candidates:

Tasha Ellis

Jama Mohamed

John Reed

Michele Vetter

District 30

Part of city: Paragon Mills

Current council member: Sandra Sepluveda

Candidates:

Sandra Sepluveda

District 31

Part of city: Nolensville Pike, Lennox Village

Current council member: John Rutherford

Candidates:

Dia Hart

John Rutherford

District 32

Part of city: Antioch, Brooklin, Kimbro

Current council member: Joy Styles

Candidates:

Joy Styles

District 33

Part of city: Cane Ridge

Current council member: Antoinette Lee

Candidates:

Antoinette Lee

District 34

Part of city: Forrest Hills, Vaughn's Gap

Current council member: Angie Henderson

Candidates:

Luke Elliott

Sandy Ewing

District 35

Part of city: McCory Lane, Linton, Newsom

Current council member: Dave Rosenberg

Candidates:

Carson Smart

Jason Spain