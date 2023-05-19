Watch Now
There are 40 seats for Metro Council. There are 88 people running.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In what could be the last 40-member Metro Council, just under 90 candidates are running to represent Nashville.

After a three-judge panel temporarily halted a state plan to cut the Metro Council in half April, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced that those efforts wouldn't happen now until the 2027 election cycle. That paved the way for the council race in August to stay business as usual.

Metro sued the state in early March after lawmakers passed a bill that would cut the Metro Council from 40 seats to 20. The state will not appeal the preliminary injunction. All of this comes from a new law that would prohibit any city in Tennessee from having a governing body with more than 20 members. The bill specifically targeted Nashville — the only city with a council that size.

Nashville has the third largest city legislative body in the United States — just behind Chicago and New York City.

Voters will have a chance to pick five candidates for the At Large seats. That's the number that serves the whole city.

AT LARGE

  • Burkley Alen
  • Tony Chapman
  • Chris Cheng
  • Chris Crofton
  • Stephen Downs
  • Quin Evans-Segall
  • Ronnie Greer
  • Arnold Hayes
  • Brian Hellwig
  • Olivia Hill
  • Yolanda Hockett
  • Howard Jones
  • Marcia Masulla
  • Delishia Porterfield
  • Russ Pulley
  • Zulfat Sura
  • Jeff Syracuse
  • Deloris Vandivort
  • Jonathan Williamson

Voters will also have to pick one council candidate for the district in which they live.
District 1

Part of city: Whites Creek, Joelton and the northwestern corner of Davidson County
Current council member: Jonathan Hall
Candidates:

  • Ruby Baker
  • Sean Dailey
  • Bob Harris
  • Joy Kimbrough

District 2

Part of city: North Nashville
Current council member: Kyonzte Toombs
Candidates:

  • Kyonzte Toombs

District 3

Part of city: Half of Madison, Little Creek
Current council member: Jennifer Gamble
Candidates:

  • Jennifer Gamble

District 4

Part of city: south Nashville, Oglesby, Wrencoe
Current council member: Robert Swope
Candidates:

  • Davette Blalock
  • Mike Cortese
  • Brian Sullivan

District 5

Part of city: East Nashville — Dickerson Pike, Hart Lane, East Trinity Lane
Current council member: Sean Parker
Candidates:

  • Terri Klinger
  • Sean Parker

District 6

Part of city: East Nashville — Eastland Avenue, Shelby Avenue, Douglas Avenue
Current council member: Brett Withers
Candidates:

  • Clay Capp
  • Brandes Holcomb
  • Daniel McDonnell

District 7

Part of city: East Nashville — Inglewood, Maplewood
Current council member: Emily Benedict
Candidates:

  • Emily Benedict
  • Danny Williams

District 8

Part of city: Eastern Antioch
Current council member: Nancy VanReece
Candidates:

  • Martez Coleman
  • Deonte Harrell

District 9

Part of city: Madison, Neelys Bend Road
Current council member: Tonya Hancock
Candidates:

  • Tonya Hancock
  • Stephanie Montenegro

District 10

Part of city: Goodlettsville, northeast Davidson County
Current council member: Zach Young
Candidates:

  • Jennifer Frensley Webb
  • Zach Young

District 11

Part of city: Old Hickory, Lakewood, Hopewell
Current council member: Larry Hagar
Candidates:

  • Joe Delucas
  • Sherad Edington
  • Jeff Eslick
  • Eric Patton

District 12

Part of city: Couchville, Hobson Pike, Stewarts Ferry Pike
Current council member: Erin Evans
Candidates:

  • Erin Evans

District 13

Part of city: Glenville, Bell Road
Current council member: Russ Bradford
Candidates:

  • Russ Bradford

District 14

Part of city: Hermitage Hills, Hoggett Farm Road
Current council member: Kevin Rhoten
Candidates:

  • Jordan Huffman
  • R.J. Mamula

District 15

Part of city: Lincoya Hills, Merry Oaks, Cloverhill
Current council member: Jeff Syracuse
Candidates:

  • Jeff Gregg
  • Dan Jones

District 16

Part of city: Woodbine, Radnor
Current council member: Ginny Welsch
Candidates:

  • Ginny Welsch

District 17

Part of city: Eighth Avenue South, 12th South
Current council member: Colby Sledge
Candidates:

  • Teaka Jackson
  • Terry Vo

District 18

Part of city: West End, Vanderbilt
Current council member: Tom Cash
Candidates:

  • Tom Cash
  • Angus Purdy

District 19

Part of city: Downtown Nashville, Germantown
Current council member: Freddie O'Connell
Candidates:

  • Jasper Hendricks
  • Derek Lisle
  • Jacob Kupin
  • Jonathan Turner

District 20

Part of city: West Nashville
Current council member: Mary Carolyn Roberts
Candidates:

  • Scott Gillihan
  • Rollin Horton

District 21

Part of city: TSU, Fisk University
Current council member: Brandon Taylor
Candidates:

  • Jamel Campbell-Gooch
  • Brandon Taylor

District 22

Part of city: Bellevue
Current council member: Gloria Hausser
Candidates:

  • Jessica Dauphin
  • Sheri Weiner

District 23

Part of city: Belle Meade, Harding Pike
Current council member: Thom Druffel
Candidates:

  • Thom Druffel
  • Lisa Williams

District 24

Part of city: The Nations, Woodlawn Drive
Current council member: Kathleen Murphy
Candidates:

  • Brenda Gadd

District 25

Part of city: Oak Hill, Green Hills
Current council member: Russ Pulley
Candidates:

  • David Ackerman
  • Jeff Prepitt

District 26

Part of city: Crieve Hall, Berry Hill
Current council member: Courtney Johnston
Candidates:

  • Courtney Johnston

District 27

Part of city: Tusculum, Nolensville Pike, south Nashville
Current council member: Robert Nash

Candidates:

  • Robert Nash

District 28

Part of city: Antioch, Bakertown

Current council member: Tanaka Vercher

Candidates:

  • David Benton
  • Travis London

District 29

Part of city: Antioch, Bakertown
Current council member: Delishia Porterfield

Candidates:

  • Tasha Ellis
  • Jama Mohamed
  • John Reed
  • Michele Vetter

District 30

Part of city: Paragon Mills
Current council member: Sandra Sepluveda

Candidates:

  • Sandra Sepluveda

District 31

Part of city: Nolensville Pike, Lennox Village
Current council member: John Rutherford

Candidates:

  • Dia Hart
  • John Rutherford

District 32

Part of city: Antioch, Brooklin, Kimbro
Current council member: Joy Styles

Candidates:

  • Joy Styles

District 33

Part of city: Cane Ridge
Current council member: Antoinette Lee

Candidates:

  • Antoinette Lee

District 34

Part of city: Forrest Hills, Vaughn's Gap
Current council member: Angie Henderson

Candidates:

  • Luke Elliott
  • Sandy Ewing

District 35

Part of city: McCory Lane, Linton, Newsom
Current council member: Dave Rosenberg

Candidates:

  • Carson Smart
  • Jason Spain

