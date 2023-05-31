'There is a North Star to guide us' More parents file to not have Covenant shooter's documents released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are more arguments in the Covenant School case, focused on the shooter's writings. This time, it was filed on behalf of the parents of two students. These are families saying they do not want these documents released to the public.

"The new reality is especially present for the Parents, who will never tuck their children into bed again, or who must contend with children who cannot sleep, who cry without warning, who react to the slightest sound, who have nightmares and wet the bed, and who struggle through counseling as they seek to regain a sense of equilibrium," the document said.

Attorneys for the family said releasing the documents would violate the kid's constitutional rights, arguing those rights beat out any right to public disclosure.

"This case presents a unique opportunity to avoid publishing the shooter’s writings and thereby protect the surviving children from abuse, harassment, and intimidation, and break the terrible cycle of violence in which the writings of one shooter inspire another, and death cycles and spirals through the years," the document said.

They also said releasing the shooter's journals would only give them notoriety. They also worry the writings could inspire other attacks in Tennessee or beyond.

"Some Petitioners are seeking the complete release of Metro Nashville’s (“Metro”) entire case file. That request is absurd on its face and should be treated with the derision it deserves. For example, to the extent there are any photos of murdered or injured children or adult victims, there is simply no basis whatsoever to ever release that," the document said.

The filing lists the things the parents do not want. They do not want any of the documents from the shooter to be publicly released, as they say there is no public value. They also do not want anything in Metro's file that has to deal with the kids, like names, photos and other information to be released.

They also want to keep safety plans for the Covenant School and Covenant Church private, that includes security protocols and who the security personnel are.

The last thing, in case it exists, is the details of websites visited by or files downloaded by the shooter.

"As this Court noted during the hearing in the Parents’ Motion to Intervene, we are in 'uncharted waters' because we have a unique opportunity following a mass murder at an elementary school to prevent the shooter’s writings and anything else that is likely to inspire future attacks from being released and causing pain and suffering to the victims. But while the waters may be uncharted, there is a North Star to guide us – the rights of victims under the Tennessee Constitution, and Tennessee’s explicit statutory law, including the Victim’s Bill of Rights, the School Security Act, the exception in the TPRA for school safety, and Tennessee Rule of Criminal Procedure 16 addressing ongoing investigations all apply. This Court can shield Jane Doe and John Doe from a lifetime of abuse and harassment by the shooter from beyond the grave. This Court can squelch the release of writings that will likely cause copycats and thereby inspire future shootings. Simply put, this Court has the opportunity to make a huge difference, not only for the Covenant Parents and their children, but for all parents and all children in this world," the document said.