There is no threat at the Dickson Tennessee College of Applied Technology campus, admin say

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is no threat at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Dickson, the administration confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
A false security alarm previously went off, but the campus has been given the all-clear.
Officials with the police or the Dickson County Emergency Management have not provided any further information.
The details above are all we know right now. NewsChannel 5 will update this story once we know more.
