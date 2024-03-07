'There needs to be research': Participants needed in diabetes drug trials in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Clinical Research Associates, Bryan Cottingham is participating in a clinical trial where Ozempic is mixed with another medication.

"I would like to lose a few more pounds, but the main thing is the control of the Type 2 diabetes," Cottingham said.

He said it's important to track what happens with these so-called miracle weight loss drugs long-term.

“I think there’s too much of a quick fix attitude among people, that there needs to be research," Cottingham said. "And people need to know more about what they’re taking.”

As a child, he said his parents participated in the polio vaccine trial, and he wants to continue their legacy and contribute to science.

"And that’s why I wanted to be a part of it, it sounds a little egalitarian but it’s also there’s a practical part to it, medication which is expensive is furnished, well supervised, so any side effects problems — people are right there," Cottingham said.

According to Dr. Stephan Sharp, other pharmaceutical companies now want a piece of the pie. "The drugs that are currently on the market are mimics of hormones the ones that are coming can mimic two, and in some cases three different hormones," Sharp said.

They're looking for patients with type two diabetes, those at risk of a cardiac event, and people who've had a heart attack in the past.

"And we do have more studies coming, I fully expect this to be a field that many more drug companies want to produce drugs that fit this bill," Sharp said.

Participants are also compensated. If you'd like to see if you're eligible, call 615-329-2222 or fill out this form.

