'There's a guy dead': 911 calls show chaotic scene at Roasted during Easter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency calls describe a chaotic scene of people hiding and running to take cover at Roasted, the eatery where deadly gunfire opened in the middle of Easter brunch this weekend.

One person was dead while six others were hit by gunfire. Anton Rucker, 46, is the suspect in the shooting. He was last arrested in October in Murfreesboro. Police identified Allen Beachem, 33, as the man who died.

Watch we knew from yesterday's shooting in the player above.

"There's been gunshots and there's a guy dead at Roasted," a caller told 911. "One got shot in the leg. One is dead. I just know one girl got shot in the leg. I think a fight got broke in and guns were involved."

911 dispatchers focused on getting the address and location, noting they had several calls relating to the incident that went on to the Metro dispatch logs as a "mass casualty" code.

Coverage from the day it happened: One person killed, several shot during Easter brunch at Nashville restaurant

"We are at Roasted on Garfield," another 911 caller said. "They are shooting. Someone got shot. They said someone is bleeding. There was five or six shots. We all taking cover. Did someone get shot? Do we know? They are still laying in at the door. Everybody is running trying to take cover. Someone is trying to help. We were just sitting there eating and having brunch. We never saw the person. We just heard the shots. Bless their hearts."

Another caller confirmed the shots, but told dispatch he wasn't going toward the screaming and people running for cover.

What happened at Roasted?

Police said the shooting happened at 3 p.m. Sunday, where one man was killed and several others were injured. A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital after having a panic attack.

Authorities said this was not a shootout, but it was one man who got in an altercation and decided to pull a pistol in the middle of the fight. Rucker, 46, arrived minutes before it happened.

Police said they did not think that the people fighting knew each other.

The suspect fled in a Mercedes GLS 450, according to officials. That car has been recovered near 26th Avenue North and Jefferson Street.

What Roasted said about the shooting

We asked Roasted for a comment. Below is what they wrote:

Dear Roasted Family and Nashville Community,

We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred Easter Sunday at Roasted Salemtown.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this senseless act of violence. We are cooperating and trusting authorities as they continue the investigation of this heinous crime.

We stand with Mayor O'Connell, Councilman Jacob Kupin, and the City of Nashville in combating the gun violence in our community. Our Roasted family will continue our commitment to supporting our community and providing an authentic cultural dining experience.

We will be working closely with local authorities and community leaders to understand how we can prevent such tragedies in the future and to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.

Together, we will heal and build a stronger, more resilient community.

If you were at our establishment during this tragic event, we encourage you to reach out to the Metro Police Department Family Intervention Program (615-862-7773) for assistance in healthily processing this event. Also, for those who are looking for support as you process trauma, we encourage you to connect with PACEs Connections or any mental health professional.

Sincerely,

Ericka Chef E Fizer

Owner, Head Chef