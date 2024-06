There's even more free shows happening this week! We compiled a list to make it easy for you.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You never know who might hop on stage in Nashville... especially during the week of CMA Fest! While you can catch great live music anywhere at any time here in Music City, we wanted you to know about these free shows taking place right outside the festival footprint.

Be aware that artists and timing are subject to change and you may need to RSVP first. You can find out more by visiting each event's website.

WHERE: CAA Presents Whiskey Jam at Skydeck (Fifth + Broadway)

WHEN: 6 PM

WHO: Koe Wetzel, Wyatt Flores, Dylan Marlowe, Austin Snell, Mackenzie Porter, & Kashus Culpepper

WHERE: WME Presents Losers Live at Losers Midtown (1911 Division Street)

WHEN: Doors at 5 PM and show begins at 6:20 PM

WHO: WME artists Mark Chesnutt, Jackson Dean, Maddox Batson, Sadie Bass, Lanie Gardner

WHERE: Sony Music Nashville's CAMP SONY at Acme Feed & Seed

WHEN: 6:30 PM - 10 PM

WHO: Kameron Marlowe Keepin' The Lights On release party

WHERE:UMG Takeoverat Skydeck (Fifth + Broadway)

WHEN: 12 PM - 7 PM

WHO: Tucker Wetmore, Bryce Leatherwood, Caylee Hammack, Catie Offerman, Kylie Morgan, Tyler Hubbard

WHERE: Ryman & BMI Block Party at PNC Plaza (outside Ryman Auditorium)

WHEN: 1:50 PM - 5 PM

WHO: Josh Melton, Old Hickory, Graham Barham, The Castellows

WHERE: Sony Music Nashville's CAMP SONY at Acme Feed & Seed

WHEN: 1 PM - 6 PM on Floor 3

WHO: Camp Challenge, Dylan Marlowe, Ella Langley, Graham Barham

WHERE: Musician's Corner at Centennial Park

WHEN: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

WHO: Nashville Symphony, Jeremy Lister, Gustavo Moradel, Daphne Michelle

WHERE:UMG Takeover at Skydeck (Fifth + Broadway)

WHEN: 11:30 AM - 6:30 PM

WHO: Dalton Dover, Kassi Ashton, Sam Williams & Cirque du Soleil, Lee Greenwood

WHERE: Whiskey Jam Presents:New Artist Showcase at Skydeck (Fifth + Broadway)

WHEN: 12:30 PM

WHO: Dillon James, Timothy Wayne, Belle Frantz, Owen Riegling, Colt Graves

WHERE: Ryman & BMI Block Party at PNC Plaza (outside Ryman Auditorium)

WHEN: 12:10 PM - 5 PM

WHO: Ty Gregory, The Band Loula, Taylor Austin Dye, Ashley Ryan, Grant Gilbert, Twinnie

WHERE: Sony Music Nashville's CAMP SONY at Acme Feed & Seed

WHEN: 11:30 AM on Floor 1

WHO: Sony Music Publishing Round featuring Ben Foster, Sydney Cubit and Averie Bielski

WHERE: Sony Music Nashville's CAMP SONY at Acme Feed & Seed

WHEN: 1 PM - 5 PM on Floor 3

WHO: David J, Kayley Green, Camp Challenge, Karley Scott Collins

WHERE: Sony Music Nashville's CAMP SONY at Acme Feed & Seed

WHEN: 10:30 PM on the rooftop

WHO: VAVO

WHERE: Billboard presents Bud Light Backyard at Tin Roof on Broadway (ages 21+)

WHEN: 2:30 PM -6 PM

WHO: Corey Kent, Dalton Dover, Alana Springsteen

WHERE: Musician's Corner at Centennial Park

WHEN: 5 PM - 8:30 PM

WHO: Seratones, Frances Cone, Bathe Alone, Jess Nolan, Full Mood

WHERE: UMG Takeoverat Skydeck (Fifth + Broadway)

WHEN: 12 PM - 7 PM

WHO: Mickey Guyton, Josh Turner, Vincent Mason, Anne Wilson, Maddie & Tae, Louie TheSinger

WHERE: Ryman & BMI Block Party at PNC Plaza (outside Ryman Auditorium)

WHEN: 12:10 PM - 5 PM

WHO: Miko Marks, Hueston, Britnee Kellogg, Struggle Jennings, Meg McRee, The Georgia Thunderbolts

WHERE: Sony Music Nashville's CAMP SONY at Acme Feed & Seed

WHEN: 11:30 AM on Floor 1

WHO: Sony Music Publishing Round featuring Alex Lambert, Garrett Jacobs and Joybeth Taylor

WHERE: Sony Music Nashville's CAMP SONY at Acme Feed & Seed

WHEN: 1 PM, 3 PM, 5:30 PM on Floor 3

WHO: Georgia Webster, Kaylee Bell, Restless Road

WHERE: Billboard presents Bud Light Backyardat Tin Roof on Broadway (ages 21+)

WHEN: 2:30 PM -6 PM

WHO: LOCASH, George Birge, Dasha

WHERE: Musician's Corner at Centennial Park

WHEN: 12:30 PM - 6 PM

WHO: Kate Cosentino, LAYNA, Legit Smitty, Alex Wong, Vera Bloom, Jonathan Plevyak, Jo Schornikow, Airpark, The Watson Twins

WHERE: UMG Takeoverat Skydeck (Fifth + Broadway)

WHEN: 1 PM - 5 PM

WHO: Travis Denning, Mark Wills, Terri Clark, Josh Ross

WHERE: Sony Music Nashville's CAMP SONY at Acme Feed & Seed

WHEN: 11:30 AM on Floor 1

WHO: Sony Music Publishing Round featuring Jordan Walker, Brian Fuller, Adam Craig and special guests

WHERE: Sony Music Nashville's CAMP SONY at Acme Feed & Seed

WHEN: 12 PM - 6 PM on Floor 3

WHO: Exclusive Photo Experiences, Giveaways, Special Surprises