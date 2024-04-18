'There's my book!' Local bookshop highlights local and independent authors

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — One local woman is chasing her own dream while helping others accomplish theirs. Lindsay Shultz is the owner of the Spine Bookshop in Smyrna.

"We're just a quirky little bookshop," she said.

The bookshop is preparing to celebrate its second anniversary on Saturday. On the shelves you'll find a variety of genres and a whole section for local and independent authors. She said she started with five local authors in her shop and that number has grown to 28.

"Some of the best books I've read in the last two years have been independent and local authors," Shultz said.

Four of them have been just this month.

"It took me seven years to actually finish the book," Author Elizabeth Cook said.

Being a cheerleader for authors like Cook is a passion of Lindsay's.

"I've tried to get in other stores and are like 'Well if you're not with a major publishing house, we can't help you'," Author Kevin Basile said.

Basile said getting your work on the shelf is the most validating thing for an author.

"It doesn't take anything away from me to highlight them in my bookshop, so why wouldn't I," Shultz said.

The shop currently sits inside of Trellis and Vine and Shultz said they have outgrown their current spot and are fundraising so they can move and grow in Smyrna.

"Currently, I'm in the midst of relocating my beloved business to a location that will allow for more growth. However, as you can imagine, the expenses involved in this endeavor are quite substantial. To make this transition smoother, I am reaching out to kind-hearted individuals like yourself for donations," her Gofundme said.