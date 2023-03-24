'There’s no place for it': AFL-CIO condemns two bills geared towards Tennessee unions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two bills are moving through the Tennessee General Assembly that could have big impacts on unions in Tennessee.

"I think it could really be a major unintended consequence," said Alyssa Hansen, said communications and political director for the TN AFL-CIO.

Secret union ballots

Speaker Cameron Sexton's bill, HB 1342, sets strict rules for how workers could organize in Tennessee.

"We’re not saying you can’t unionize in our state. All we’re saying is if you do it, you do it by secret ballot where you have a better ability to cast your vote without fear of intimidation," said Speaker Sexton during a gaggle with reporters Thursday.

Companies that fail to comply under the bill could lose out on major economic incentives.

"If they don’t want to take state money, and they want to come into the state of Tennessee, they can use whatever mechanism they want to unionize — we’re only talking about if they take state money," said Sexton.

But Hansen warns, be careful what you wish for. "You’re tying the hands of companies that may want to come here by saying — if you receive money from us, you have to do this," said Hansen. "And that could lead a company to go — OK well I want to go to Kentucky or Alabama."

Interestingly enough, if the bill becomes law, it wouldn't impact Ford Motor Company's massive electric truck plant currently under construction in West Tennessee. Hanson wonders what would have happened if this bill was passed before Ford's massive bid. "If this was in place in 2019, I think there’s a very high likelihood that Ford would not have chosen to come to the mega-site," she said.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee replied to AFL-CIO's criticism with the following statement:

"Our strong business climate and the ability for Tennesseans to choose their work environment make Tennessee the best place for families and companies to thrive, and we'll continue to prioritize both in our state. As always, the Governor will review final legislation when it reaches his desk." Jade Byers, spokesperson for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

Teacher pay raises but no deductions

Another bill, SB 281, is currently attached to a major pay raise for Tennessee teachers but also includes a provision that prevents union dues from being collected from a teacher's paycheck.

"The Governor’s office thinks our local school districts shouldn’t be responsible for facilitating that deduction," said Sen. Jack Johnson, the Senate Republican Majority Leader from Franklin.

Speaker Sexton admits if they do this to the Tennessee Education Association, they'll probably have to do this for all state employees that belong to unions.

"We should remove all aspects of people who want to have dues deducted if we want to go that route," said Speaker Sexton.

Democrats say they'll do everything they can to strip the dues deduction portion from the bill.

"This radical governor who hates unions pretty clearly," said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, the Democratic House Caucus Chair from Nashville. "I mean we’re going to do everything we can to strip that out."