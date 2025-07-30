Three major reasons why law school applications are booming in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is seeing a significant increase in law school applications, with numbers up 22% from this time last year, outpacing the national trend of 19%.

Bill Koch, the president and dean of Nashville School of Law since 2014, noted that interest in law degrees has increased in recent years due to multiple factors, including the job market, social climate, and uncertainty around student loans.

"Many persons graduating from college will think law school is a place I can tread water for 3 years and earn another degree to make me more desirable, and things will have settled down. It's kind of a port in the storm," said Koch.

The school's part-time, evening program attracts students who have had to be patient with their educational goals.

"Many have had to wait years for the stars to align. They're waiting for finances to get right, the kids are old enough, their job is steady enough," Koch said.

Many aspiring attorneys at Nashville School of Law are meeting lifelong goals by pursuing legal education.

"Many of our students are fulfilling a dream when they come here," Koch said.

According to the Law School Admission Council, the 2025 applicant pool was the largest in at least half a decade nationally. Law school applicants increased 18.5% year over year, while Tennessee saw an increase of 21.9%.

Nashville School of Law's unique schedule attracts a diverse student body, including professionals from various fields.

"We have a lot of musicians from Music Row that come here. Among our graduates, we have three Grammy award winners," Koch said.

The school currently has students ranging in age from 23 to 69 years old, demonstrating the broad appeal of legal education.

In uncertain times, a law degree might provide security and opportunity for many.

"Social issues have become legal issues, legal issues are social issues, and some students think, well, I'll get a law degree and that will give me a ticket to the game," Koch said. "I can get involved, I can do something with a law degree - that's a great motivation too."

