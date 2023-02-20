'These beliefs are so vile.' Inglewood residents find anti-Jewish flyers scattered around neighborhood

INGLEWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Disturbing antisemitic flyers showed up in Inglewood over the weekend.

District 7 Council Member Emily Benedict shared photos of the flyers with NewsChannel 5. The flyers blame Jewish people for social issues.

"These beliefs are so vile," said Benedict.

So far, the Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division has received reports from three people. Residents are asked to check doorbell and driveway cameras and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Benedict knows of flyers found on Geneiva Drive and Ridgecrest Drive.

"It's scary to me that there are people who believe these beliefs that are living amongst us in the district, in the city, in our country," Benedict said.

The antisemitic literature was stuffed in Ziploc bags with corn kernels. The kernels may have been used to weigh the bags down so they wouldn't blow away.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, 34 antisemitic incidents were reported last year in Tennessee. Twelve of the reports originated in Nashville. At least one incident in the city was very similar to the Inglewood case.

