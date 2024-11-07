These Gallatin students pursue their passion for cosmetology. This gives them real-world experience

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you ever look back at high school and wish you learned something more specific toward a particular career path?

I wanted to talk about sports on the radio. My best opportunity in high school was to write for the newspaper. That was great. Fun fact: it was actually where my love for features and human interest storytelling began.

Still, I wanted more of a real-world experience. Students at Gallatin High School get that real world experience in their cosmetology program.

It's a competitive program. That's what Jennifer Grainger told me about what she implemented about three years ago. Grainger leads this program.

"They gotta know how to talk to people, they gotta know how to look in their eyes and shake their hand," she said.

In their classroom, there are desks. If you take a look along the perimeter, it looks like any other barber shop or salon. There are sinks for washing hair, chairs for pedicures and of course mirrors and chairs for haircuts and coloring.

What impressed me the most was the community support. Members of the Gallatin Fire Department come in and get their haircuts.

"Community outreach," said one member. "I mean these are kids that we protect and hopefully they're the ones that will protect us when we get older."

This program has also visited nursing homes to cut hair for residents.

"I think that they (the students) rise every time," Grainger said.

