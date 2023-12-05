'These kids can still have Christmas.' Fire destroys Coffee Co. rescue equipment as well as donated toys

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A devastating fire just about wiped out a fleet of rescue vehicles in Coffee County.

It happened overnight at the rescue squad's garage at 2270 Murfreesboro Hwy in Manchester.

Christmas toys for the community were also in the garage.

The chief said no one was in the garage when the fire started; about 20 minutes had passed by the time it was discovered.

"Devastated," said Chief Neal Simmons. "[It's] something you never dream of. Pulled up... saw the doors and black smoke. It was coming out every door in the building, and at that point there's nothing... you can't get in. There's nothing you can do try and save anything."

Toys for more than 130 children were stored in the garage. There were gifts for kids of all ages, from infants to teens. The Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation collects gifts for kids at Christmas and keeps them at the facility. Parents were expecting to pick out a present on Friday, December 15, or Saturday, December 16.

"Every kid has to have a Christmas, no matter what," said Simmons. "I just can't imagine Christmas morning, a kid not having something."

Local radio station Rooster 101.5 will broadcast live from the garage on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get the word out about the need for more toys. If we hear about more opportunities to help, we'll be sure to let you know.