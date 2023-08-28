These three moms won back their First Amendment rights. Here's what happened.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Though the session has come yet to come to end, the drama inspired by it continues. In fact, a lawsuit went before a judge today in Davidson County's Chancery Court, pitting three moms with signs against the House Speaker.

The three moms won. They can have their signs in the Tennessee House until the special session is over.

Prior to that ruling, the chancery court was bustling and packed, and that in and of itself is unusual.

But this is not your average case.

The ACLU of Tennessee filed the lawsuit on behalf of three women kicked out of the meeting.

"The House of Representatives wants the court to believe that this sign is disruptive and a threat to the ordered bus of democracy," said Stella Yarbrough, an ACLU attorney. "It’s not. It’s dissent it’s free speech, and it’s essential to the order of democracy."

A temporary restraining order was quickly issued allowing signs back in the capitol in the Tennessee House and Cordell Hull committee rooms. The judge heard the arguments from the Tennessee Attorney General's office and the ACLU.

"Plaintiffs have no right to co-opt the power of the judiciary to override the prerogative of the legislature to conduct its own legislative business," said Cody Brandon with Attorney General's office.

Sitting quietly watching, listening, the three women at the center of it all. They had no signs this time, but plenty to say.

"I think it’s real telling that the House of Representatives is more focused on removing us from the room than focusing on the issues at hand," mom Erica Bowton said.

Signs will continue uninterrupted in the House chambers. The Senate had no issue with signs and placed no rules.

Right now, the two chambers aren't agreeing on the financial piece of the legislative session when it comes to funding bills, so the two will continue to discuss on Tuesday. The Senate will convene at 10 a.m. and the House at 11 a.m.

"You don’t have to be an attorney to know what your constitutional rights are, and I know it in the deepest part of my heart that I have the right to hold a sign," said mom Allison Polider. She was the first mom thrown out of the committee room last week. "I came here to talk about protecting children, and I did not know I would have to stand up and protect my constitutional rights along the way and defend democracy."