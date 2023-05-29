Watch Now
These veterans dedicate their medical records to research. You can, too.

Newsy
Posted at 2:31 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 15:31:04-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of veterans are dedicating their medical records to scientific research. It's part of the Million Veteran Program through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Researchers are looking at how genes, lifestyle, military experiences and more affect veterans' health and wellness. They'll look at diseases like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and mental health.

The program launched in 2011, and more than 950,000 veterans have already enrolled. The VA hopes to have one million veterans enrolled by Veterans Day in November.

To enroll, contact the MVP clinic at 866-441-6075. The Nashville VA is participating.

