These workers in La Vergne just missed a $250m jackpot. Here's why you don't have to feel too bad for them.

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two weeks ago, a group of six current and former employees at JPW Industries in La Vergne was just one number away from hitting the Powerball jackpot in their weekly office pool. It was a jackpot of nearly a quarter billion dollars.

But they're not scoffing at their second place prize: $50,000 split among them. The group even got to keep the giant novelty check that the Tennessee Lottery presented to them.

"I figured they'd just reuse it for someone else, but they said 'No, take that home!'" said Stacey Johns, a sales coordinator at JPW.

Members of the group say they'll use the money to pay off credit card bills, among other things, and they'll continue their pool into the future.