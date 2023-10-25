'They call him the Mayor': How Murfreesboro is mourning the trade of their beloved Kevin Byard

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — He's easily one of the biggest names and faces to ever play at Nissan Stadium. But on Monday, the Tennessee Titans announced star safety Kevin Byard was being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It appears, no one is more devastated about the news than the citizens of Murfreesboro.

"The Titans have a habit of when they’ve got something good, they always get rid of it," said Ray Turner, a Titans fan and Murfreesboro resident.

"The man was the star of our defense for seven, eight years," said Kevin Flores, a lifelong Murfreesboro resident and Titans fan.

"Personally I just think it’s a mistake," said Virgil Gammon, another Titans fan and Murfreesboro resident.

You have to remember, Byard didn't just attend Middle Tennessee State University. He was a star football player for the Blue Raiders, hosted his own kids football camp in town and might be one of the most popular names in town.

"He was a plus for the city of Murfreesboro," said Turner.

It was only fitting, that shortly after he was drafted by the Two Tone Blue, he earned a signature nickname — the Mayor of Murfreesboro. "They call him the Mayor," said Flores.

"I said, 'Hey, I’m Shane McFarland, Mayor of Murfreesboro, and he was like: no, Kevin Byard is the Mayor of Murfreesboro," said Shane McFarland, the actual Mayor of Murfreesboro.

But Mayor McFarland thinks the title perfectly fits Byard.

"It’s a good example of what role models, athletes are and can be, and Kevin has represented our community so well," he said.

That's probably a good thing, because even though "Mayor Byard" will be moving thousands of miles away, his term in office may last a lifetime.

"He’ll always have Murfreesboro in his heart," said Turner.

"He solidified basically what it meant to be from Murfreesboro," said Flores.

"Well, I wish him good luck," said Gammon.

Byard received a ceremonial key to the city of Murfreesboro last year, the same weekend his alma mater Middle Tennessee State University retired his jersey number.