'They chose me': Metro school teacher adopts two of her foster children

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early Thursday morning, Tammy Thompson gathered up her family at their home in Antioch to make sure everything was just right.

"I thought you were gonna wear the other shoes," said Thompson. "I like the black ones."

Once things were in order, the whole family circled up and bowed their heads in prayer.

"Father God, in the name of Jesus, we come to you this glorious morning. You knew what this day was going to be before we knew what this day was going to be," said another relative. "In Jesus’ name, Amen."

Then the whole entourage got in the car and drove to the Rutherford County Courthouse.

As they waited for their turn in front of Judge Darrell Scarlett, they turned the page back on their story together.

"I got a call about two kids, teenagers needing a home," Tammy Thompson said.

Tammy is a Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher and a single mom with two grown children. Lailyana and her younger brother Brayden bounced between biological relatives before entering the Tennessee foster care system.

"My mother was never in my life," said Lailyana.

"When I first came, I didn’t really talk to her at all," said Brayden.

Those guards with Tammy stayed up — at least at first.

"We’ve had our times, you know, but over time they got to know who I was," said Tammy.

Gradually, over the course of four years living together, Tammy became less of a guardian and more of their guardian angel.

"This is my family now," said Brayden.

"I don’t want to cry," replied Tammy. "I’ve actually showed them how much you know that I love them, and it means a lot to me that they chose me to become their mother."

Then, it was finally time for them to walk into the courtroom. For Tammy to formally adopt the two siblings, Brayden and Lailyana had to go back to Judge Scarlett's chambers to consent to the adoption. That's perhaps the unique and meaningful element about teenage adoptions — it's a choice in both directions.

After the kids emerged with smiles on their faces, it was Tammy's turn.

"Do you understand if Judge Scarlett approves this adoption, you will be financially, emotionally, educationally, medically — every way a parent should be — until they turn 18 or graduate high school, whichever one comes last?" asked Sherry Goodwin, their adoption attorney.

"Yes," replied a grinning Tammy.

It was likely the easiest choice Tammy has ever made.

"If I approve this, then that means you have to do everything Miss Thompson says the first time she says it?" Judge Scarlett asked the siblings. When they hesitated, Scarlett quipped, "Um, OK I tried."

Joking aside, then came the words everyone was waiting to hear.

"I’m happy to approve it. Congratulations!" said Scarlett, to thunderous applause.

For such a special occasion, for such a special family, Tammy and her children got their prayers answered for everything to be just right.

"See I already got the best Christmas gift ever, was this adoption. Definitely," said Tammy Thompson. "It was definitely worth the wait."

"There’s a woman in my life who actually wants me to be my mom now, and actually loves me like I’m her own child," said the newly renamed Lailyana Thompson.

"I’m happy, I don’t know what to say, I’m officially part of the family now," said the newly renamed Brayden Thompson.

You can watch the emotional moment of the adoption by clicking on the video above.