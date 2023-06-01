They didn't want the land developed. They made it a food truck park instead.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville couple is cooking up a delicious new food concept by turning an old abandoned parking lot into a food truck park.

True love is hard to find. However, Lindsey and Johnathan Hartfield have found it not only with each other, but also in the city they call home.

"Anybody can do like date night doing XYZ, but being in business together and doing date night here and building something and growing through it, I think more on a personal relationship, or a personal level, it's really pushed us beyond what I thought it would be," Johnathan said.

So when Lindsey saw an empty parking lot for lease, she knew immediately what she didn't want to see it become.

"We just thought we couldn't see another apartment complex come up, and we were trying to think of how to improve the community. We want to improve where we live not just live in it and so we thought this space could be turned into kind of like a hangout spot and somewhere to enjoy local eats," she said.

The parking lot she once bought her first car from, became Donelson's new food truck park.

"Everybody goes downtown and does stuff, but we kind of just want them to be able to come in their own backyard and enjoy this area as well," Lindsey said.

For local entrepreneurs, the truck stop has been a way to tap into a new market.

"The turnout has been really great and the owners welcome us with open arms. It's just been something nice and new for us because we don't get much work in the Donelson area," said Eric Adams, owner of Adam's Barbecue.

"In a town that's rapidly changing, and by a town I mean Middle Tennessee — Nashville in particular, and selling out to people — these people live down the street. Her husband built the corn hole," said Shandanae Butler, owner of Nashville Craft Beverage.

Lindsey said it's all about giving back to the place that's given her so much love.

The Truck Stop features new food trucks every week. To see the schedule, visit their website.