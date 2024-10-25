"They killed...our dreams": Family remembers man shot and killed, condemns alleged shooter

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say 28-year-old Edin Delacruz-Reyes was shot and killed outside of a car business on Gallatin Pike in Madison Saturday night.

Shots were fired after Edin and a man named Juan Ramirez-Guerra had argued. Tuesday night, police arrested Juan, charging him with criminal homicide. He's now in jail under a $150,000 bond.

"They didn't just take away a man's life, they killed all of our dreams, all of our hopes, and he left a family devastated," an interpreter translated for Dasmin Hernandez, Edin's wife. "What would be considered justice is keep him in jail forever."

Family says Edin came to the United States from Guatemala.

"He came about 5 years ago with dreams and goals and hopes," said Edin's cousin, Edwin Delacruz-Reyes.

He says Edin was preparing to return to his home country next year. He'd already started building a house, where he'd be close to his parents, siblings and 7-year-old daughter.

His family says not only was Edin extremely hardworking, he was always smiling, making jokes, and making time for his family. He also made time to play soccer and fish with his cousin.

Dasmin, who planned to move to Guatemala with Edin, is heartbroken and confused about moving forward. All she knows is that she feels his presence, even now.

"Somehow I feel like he's here right next to me...and that's how I want to remember him, always next to me," she concluded.

The family is raising funds to send Edin's body back to Guatemala. You can help by visiting their GoFundMe.

