They lost everything in the tornado. Now they are making meals for everyone else.

There are many in the Creekwood Avenue neighborhood that have lost almost everything — their houses, their cars, their hope.

"You guys want anything, any drinks?" Jonathan Martinez asked.

But not their appetite. That's all thanks to Creekwood Avenue's angel. Angel Rivera — that is.

"Community came together real well real fast," he said.

Rivera is the grill master of this family operation, serving up burgers and hot dogs, expecting nothing in return.

"We’ve gotta do something, everybody’s gotta pull together, everybody’s trying to help each other out," Rivera said. "Waking up knowing that everything’s gone," he said.

Just behind their makeshift mobile kitchen lies what's left of their apartment. It took a direct hit.

"Everything changed like that. It’s kinda hard you know what I mean?" Rivera said.

The family is all OK.

"Like me and my two kids and my wife who’s pregnant, my mom, we all got out of their safe, thank God," he said.

The family grill is not. So they fired up Angel's brother in law's grill instead.

"Everybody went through something. We’re just grateful to be here to help," he said.

Rivera said they really enjoy serving up food with a side of fellowship.

"I know more names in two days than I’ve known in two years," said Rivera.

Because while this community as lost so much, there are some things, like kindness, that can still be found.

"I’m alive and I can help," Martinez said.

"It’s the least we can do," Rivera said.

The family plans to continue serving up hot food until they feel like the need has been met in their neighborhood.

