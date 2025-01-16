'They need our help': Volunteers unite to count and support those unsheltered in Wilson County

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The Wilson County community is coming together to support our unsheltered neighbors. But to do that, they need to determine just how much need is out there.

In less than two weeks, on Jan. 28, volunteers will unite to get a snapshot of how many people are experiencing homelessness in Wilson County — an event known as a pit or point-in-time count.

“It's something that happens nationwide, but every county or city should be doing something like this. It's basically to help count how many homeless people are in that area at that specific point in time,” said Christy Willey.

Willey is the vice chair for the Family Housing Coalition, a new organization dedicated to helping families without a place to call home.

“I feel that it's important because the community needs to know that we do have homeless people here in our area,” Willey said. “And it's sometimes not their fault. It's just a circumstance that happens, and they can't get out of it.”

The biggest obstacle volunteers face is people’s fear of sharing information about their circumstances. However, this data helps understand the needs of each community and provides support.

“This count helps bring funds to each area and to each person or organization that helps these homeless individuals,” said Willey.

Volunteers like Jason Deiter are committed to not showing up empty-handed, which is why they are hosting a donation drive. Items collected will be given to everyone they encounter. You can donate personal hygiene items or gift cards.

“Gift cards to either Hardee's, McDonald's, or Burger King. These are places where our unhoused friends can easily access food,” said Deiter. “And $10 is a good amount that they can use to get a simple meal at those fast-food restaurants.”

You can further assist by alerting Willey or Deiter about any unsheltered neighbors you may know. This can help ensure an accurate count.

“This PIT count is an extremely important part of raising awareness that, yes, there are unhoused people living in our community. They're out there. They need our help, and this is a great way to support them,” said Deiter.

Click here to see the Amazon wishlist. You can drop off donations and gift cards until January 24 at the Mayor's Office which is located at the Wilson County Courthouse.

The items needed are:



Jackets

Snacks

Protein Bars

Fruit Cups

Peanut Butter

Plastic Utensils

Cough Drops

Chapstick

Toothpaste

Soap

Deodorant

Lotion

Winter Hats

Baby Wipes

Hot Hands

Winter Gloves

