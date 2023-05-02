They needed bird seed for patients' windows. The community came through.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Senior citizens at Vivian Healthcare of Murfreesboro are getting to enjoy the beauty of nature right outside their windows thanks to the generosity of their community.

A social media post by physical therapist Angela Short brought attention to the financial burden staff members have faced buying bird feed for the seniors. Staff members sometimes use their own money to buy "the extras."

Since the posting, the community rallied together to provide the necessary bird feed, bringing joy and a sense of peace to the residents. In one week, 500 pounds of feed was donated.

She says for seniors living in nursing homes, life can often feel lonely and restricted. She said visits from loved ones and community members dropped off during the pandemic, so something as simple as a birdhouse outside of a window can provide a sense of connection to the world outside and bring a smile to seniors' faces.

Short says the generosity of the Murfreesboro community has made a significant impact on the seniors at Vivian Healthcare.

She's encouraging communities to reach out to their local nursing homes to see how they can help.

"People want to help their community. They don't know there is a need unless you put it out there. People don’t know what direction to give their love to," Short said.

Short says they have enough bird feed to get them through the summer.