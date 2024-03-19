They said a bill was 'anti immigrant' in the legislature. I went to hear them.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The work happening on Capitol Hill is the work of the people, and I watched Tennessee residents show up today with a personal message for lawmakers.

"We need our legislators to prioritize policies that actually help Tennesseans instead of playing politics with the lives of vulnerable communities," said Judith Clerjeune from the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition.

About 150 immigrants and refugees who call Tennessee home lobbied lawmakers in response to what they call a "slate of anti-immigrant bills." One would make it a crime to transport a person not legally allowed in Tennessee.

WTVF / Bud Nelson

The group says that could impact ride-share drivers, or a documented child driving an undocumented parent to an appointment or that parent driving their American-born child to school.

Sandra Pita who came to the United States at 5 years old and was DACA recipient (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program) told me this will tear apart families.

"It really affects in a big, big way families that work to provide for their American citizen children. I repeat American citizen children because we have to understand they were born here. This is home."

The other bill of concern to the group would require local law enforcement to report people in Tennessee illegally to federal authorities and help them make arrests.

That bill passed the House last week along party lines.

We'll watch what happens in the Senate.