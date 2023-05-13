How a horse named Jelly Bean saved this 10-year-old's life

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every spring at Percy Warner Park, equine athletes are the stars — thoroughbreds showing their skills on a competitive field.

A few miles to the south, horses move at a slower pace. Their skills are subtle. At Saddle Up, they offer unique therapy for children with disabilities.

It's a favorite place for Rivers DeLisle, this year's Steeplechase Child Ambassador.

"We've been coming here since he was four, and he's 10 now," Rivers' mom Jessica tells me. "This is his thing — he loves it! And he is proud of himself. Just pride and independence... he kind of found his place here."

Rivers faced long odds even before he was born. But his mom says her son's future is bright thanks to the pediatric specialists at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, the primary benefactor of Steeplechase.

"I can't say enough how thankful we are, our whole family. They saved his life," Jessica said.

Rivers was born with Down Syndrome, which often brings other complications. In his case, hearing loss and a serious heart defect.

But now at age 10, Rivers is growing and thriving with a little help from a pony named Jelly Bean. Jessica tells me they have a special bond.

"He is Rivers' horse, and Rivers has ridden him for a long time now. We've tried some other horses, but he just wants to be back on Jelly Bean!"

It's obvious Rivers is comfortable riding. He's been surrounded by horses his entire life even before he started at Saddle Up. His mom Jessica and dad Matthew met at vet school. Matthew is an equine veterinarian and a volunteer each year at Steeplechase.

Over the last 41 years, the Steeplechase has raised more than $41 million to help countless families there. Even if you aren't able to purchase a ticket this year, you can donate to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital right now online.

