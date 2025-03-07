'They saved my life': Patients rally behind beloved surgeon after devastating hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Patients of a beloved surgeon are hoping for his full recovery after he was seriously injured in a crash involving a driver who didn’t stop last month in Nashville. The Freytag family is devastated by the incident.

Joanna Freytag battled severe intestinal issues for years, enduring unbearable pain.

"Nobody could ever pinpoint anything. Medication after medication didn’t fix anything," Joanna said.

Her husband, Edward, said the experience was devastating.

"This is my life partner, my soulmate, and nobody seemed to be able to help her,” Edward said.

That changed when she went to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna, where Dr. Willie Melvin and Dr. Josh Taylor performed surgery she said saved her life.

"I felt better than I have in a good decade at least. They did save my life," Joanna said.

Since 2016, Dr. Taylor has continued to treat Joanna for additional medical issues.

"Had to go back in 2020, and of course, Dr. Taylor fixed that. Sure enough, September 2024, I step in his office — something is going on," she said.

Over time, the Freytags developed a close bond with their surgeon.

"Dr. Taylor is a funny guy. What a sense of humor," Edward said.

The couple was devastated to learn that Taylor was hit by a driver in a red Jeep, who didn’t stop, before being struck by a second car.

"I couldn’t believe that,” Edward said.

Metro Nashville police officers have since found the red Jeep at an apartment complex and taken it to their crime lab for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Taylor is recovering.

"I wish I could give him a big hug, and I love him," Joanna said.

The Freytags credit Taylor with giving them more years to make memories together and hope he knows he has their full support.

"The world is a much better place with you in it — fully functional, doing what you do," Edward said.

"I can’t wait for him to recover and get well," Joanna added.

Anyone with information about the driver responsible is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

