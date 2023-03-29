'They should be very proud': Former FBI agent praises officers responding to The Covenant School shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following the release of bodycam video showing the speed with which Metro Police officers entered The Covenant School to engage the active shooter this week, retired FBI agent Scott Augenbaum said those officers "should be very proud of how they worked together."

"They didn't have an opportunity to call their families and say, 'I'm putting my life on the line,'" Augenbaum said.

Instead, officers entered into the building as a team, shooting and killing the shooter less than four minutes after arriving on scene.

"I mean, that was picture perfect on how they worked together," Augenbaum said.

Augenbaum says the bodycam video will likely be used as training for other agencies in dealing with active shooter situations.

On Monday, March 27, six people were shot and killed by a gunman at The Covenant School. Police received the 911 call for the shooting at 10:13 a.m. Within 14 minutes, Metro Police were able to take down the shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale. Hale gained access to the building through a side door that they shot through. From there, the shooter went upstairs and shot at police through the windows. Two members of an officer team fired on Hale. Those two officers are officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran. Who died in the shooting?

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

Hallie Scruggs, 9

William Kinney, 9

Cynthia Peak, 61

Katherine Koonce, 60

Mike Hill, age 61 The shooter was a 28-year-old Nashvillian who lived in the Belmont-Hillsboro neighborhood.