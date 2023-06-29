'They took care of the neighborhood': Third-generation tool shop owner reflects on Bud's Hardware's legacy

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mom-and-pop hardware store is going to be closing its doors.

Bud's Hardware on Buchanan Street opened up more than 50 years ago. Bud Norman passed the business on to his son, Terry. Terry's son, Jonathon, now runs the store.

"It was big shoes to fill 'cause everyone knew my granddad Bud, and everyone loves my dad, so it was like all right: how do I keep things the way they did it? And engage the community the way they did it?" said Jonathon Norman.

The 4,500-square-foot building is now up for sale for $2.4 million.

"What I'd like to say to my customers is you're the best. You've been coming in for 63 years. It's been a partnership. It's not just us here — it's a partnership with you," Norman said.

The store is the community's only hardware store. Despite lots of loyal customers, it is just not as profitable as it once was because of the big box retailers.

"With Lowe's and Home Depot and Amazon, it's just really difficult to maintain where the store has been financially," Norman said.

Whoever is next to set up shop at 1600 Buchanan Street, Jonathon hopes they channel who was there first.

"I watched my granddad and my grandmom come in and not just work, but they took care of the neighborhood, and my dad here did the same thing," he said.

Before Bud's Hardware store opened, Bud Norman built the area's first A&W restaurant in 1960 on the same piece of land. He also opened a convenience store nearby and a maintenance garage.