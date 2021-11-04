They want to keep their farm, but one utility district wants to condemn the land. Here's why.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lined with white opposition signs, one Williamson County farm is at a crossroads with a utility company about condemning the land.

Andrew and Marianne Menefee Byrd possess one of the last remaining farms in Brentwood. With it's rolling hills and expansive property, passersby can see the landscape as they travel Holly Tree Gap Road. But now the Milcrofton Utility District board has warned the Byrds the organization wants to use the land

to blast into a hillside and place two large 2 million gallon water tanks to provide extra water pressure to rapidly developing areas in southern Williamson County.

One of the fastest growing counties in the state, Brentwood grew from 37,000 to 42,000 residents in the last decade, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Overall, the county's population expanded by 30% in that same time frame.

But despite growth, some residents have sided with the landowners and want to preserve the farm and its history. Before it was the Byrds, the farm featured an original section of the Middle Road, the original road between Franklin and Nashville in 1799. Wanting to see it preserved, more than 1,700 people have signed the “Save Holly Tree Gap” Change.org petition opposing Milcrofton’s efforts. Additionally, the county's preservation nonprofit — the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County — has also gotten involved to advocate for the family.

“This historic corridor and the generational Menefee/Byrd farm connected to it must be protected,” said Rachael Finch, senior director of preservation and education for the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. “The historic significance of this naturally occurring hollow cannot be understated. Due diligence has not been considered by the Milcrofton Utility Board, including a full historic survey, complete with an archaeological and environmental assessment to determine historic and cultural resources located within the parameters of the proposed placement of water tanks.”

Milcrofton hasn't responded to request for comment yet from NewsChannel 5.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.