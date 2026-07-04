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They’re married! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate with star-studded MSG party

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Ashley Landis/AP
FILE - Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift pose after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
People - Travis Kelce - Taylor Swift
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(CNN) — It’s official! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married, a representative for Swift has announced, and their longtime friend Adam Sandler officiated the wedding. The superstar couple’s wedding celebration is underway at New York’s Madison Square Garden with a star-studded ceremony and reception.

While it’s unclear exactly how the celebrations look, the couple wore Christian Dior Haute Couture and their shoes were made by Christian Louboutin. Earlier in the day, a parade of decor and supplies, including knobby tree branches and boxes of alcohol and lobster, were spotted getting wheeled into the arena.

The pop star and the NFL great started dating in 2023 and announced their engagement in August through joint Instagram posts.

The-CNN-Wire
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