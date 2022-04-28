Thief smashes his way into 34 Murfreesboro stores

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police Department officials said they are looking for a man who has smashed his way into nearly three dozen stores across the city alone, with a suspicion that he may be behind several more in other cities across the mid-state.

Murfreesboro officials said the suspect uses rocks to smash through glass doors before quickly going for the cash register.

Police said the suspect hit five businesses early Tuesday morning, including the door at the CoreLife Eatery in Murfreesboro.

"Our prep guy came in the other morning to the wonderful surprise of it being shattered, glass everywhere," said CoreLife Eatery manager Penni Godwin, sarcastically.

And they weren't the only ones — a Juicy's Wellness Cafe in the same area was hit too.

What's more, police say, the same person is suspected in 34 similar break-ins over the past five months.

While the businesses hit seem varied, police said one common thread in all these thefts is how quick they happen — in and out within a matter of seconds.

"These particular crimes affect us all, from the cash register to a hike in product prices, so we want to make sure this guy off the streets so these businesses can quit suffering," said Larry Flowers with the Murfreesboro Police Department.

And detectives said their suspect may be the same person captured on video in similar crimes in Smyrna, Nashville, Mt. Juliet and Bedford County.

While police said they have leads on who the suspect is, Murfreesboro police want to hear from you if you have information.

