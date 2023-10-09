Thieves drive a stolen box truck into a historical building in Marathon Village eight times to steal an ATM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two thieves went to great lengths to steal an ATM in Marathon Village.

First thing Monday morning, they used a long box truck to ram into the front of the Marathon Factory Museum on Clinton Street. When they couldn't break through the first time, they apparently rammed into the building seven more times.

According to Barry Walker, the owner of the historical building, thieves damaged the glass doors, brick exterior, some of the lobby and an antique gas pump.

"They did anywhere — I'm guessing maybe $12,000 to $15,000 in damage for probably $400 to $500 dollars. Of course, it's a historical structure — which is a shame," said Barry Walker.

Marathon Village is the number two tourist destination in Nashville after downtown.

According to Metro Police, the truck that was used was stolen from a company in Hermitage.