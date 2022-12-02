Watch Now
Thieves robbed and attacked him at his temple. Now a South Nashville Buddhist monk is sharing his story.

WTVF
Posted at 8:32 PM, Dec 01, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After brutal robbery and attack caught on camera at his temple, a south Nashville Buddhist monk is now sharing his story.

It happened Sunday morning at the Buddhist temple where monk Nom Lengsavath lives on Old Hickory Boulevard.

"I heard somebody knock on the door," Lengsavath said.

But police say the five people at the door weren't there to worship when he opened it.

"They just pushed the door and ran in," Lengsavath said.

While police say four people who appear to be women searched the temple for money, Lengsavath says a man restrained him.

"They grabbed my arm and locked me up. He grabbed my neck and locked me up. It's still sore, but I'm OK right now," Lengsavath said.

Lengsavath said the group stole about $3,700 from the temple, but they weren't done yet.

Surveillance video shows Lengsavath grabbing a satchel from one of the robbers to keep them from getting away.

"They pushed pretty hard, two of them, they hit me," Lengsavath said. "I fell, too. They just took off."

The group left in a silver Toyota van that police say they've recovered.

But through the traumatic event, Lengsavath says he'll keep his temple available — ready for those who may need it.

"This temple is welcome for everybody to come," Lengsavath said.

