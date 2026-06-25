Thieves steal more than 40 brass vases from grave markers at Joelton cemetery

JOELTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — For many families, a visit to the cemetery is more than tradition — it's a way to feel close to loved ones who are gone.

But dozens of families in Joelton are now facing a painful new wound.

Thieves disturbed Joelton Hills Memory Gardens, stripping more than 40 brass vases from grave markers in what police and community members are calling an unprecedented act at the cemetery.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between the evening of June 16 and the morning of June 17, leaving only flowers behind.

Mary Gregory discovered the bronze vase from her son's grave marker was gone during her latest visit, which she made with her grandson.

"He was loving, he was funny, he always smiled," Gregory said.

Gregory suspects the vases may be pawned for scrap metal. She visited a nearby scrapyard and asked if they accepted bronze. A worker confirmed they did, quoting about $1.50 per pound — without knowing why she was asking.

"They pull out the flowers, steal the vase, and put the flowers back," she said.

Replacing the stolen vases could cost families anywhere from $70 to $700 each. Joelton Hills told Gregory that homeowners insurance might help cover the expense, but no policy can replace the emotional significance.

"To steal from the deceased — it don't get any lower than that," Gregory said.

For Wanda Boyte, whose family has rested in Joelton Hills for generations, the theft stripped away a space meant for peace.

"All these that are low are the ones missing," Boyte said. "You can't see the vases at all — on everything else you can."

Gregory also raised concerns about cemetery security.

"If we had a locked gate at night," Gregory said, "in my opinion, we wouldn't be here today."

In a statement, Joelton Hills Memory Gardens addressed the incident.

"This is the first incident of its kind at Joelton, and we are deeply upset by this despicable conduct. While Joelton is not responsible for the criminal acts of others, it is reviewing internal measures for its premises and remains committed to serving families professionally and respectfully," the statement said.

Cemetery officials say they have promptly informed affected families and are cooperating with Metro Police.

Metro Police's North Precinct says it will add extra patrols in the area to protect the cemetery.

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