Think twice before killing snakes this summer as it's illegal in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn — As the weather gets warmer, chances are you may come across a few snakes in your yard or at your favorite park. You may be tempted to try to kill them, but that could be a costly decision.

At Radnor Lake State Park, families often hit the trails to reconnect with nature and spot wildlife.

"It's just relaxing to me. The noise kind of goes away from the world, and you can just kind of reconnect with nature," said Malea Lucas, a park visitor.

Visitors commonly see ducks, turtles, eagles, and occasionally, snakes.

"I mean I don't want to pick them up, but we're not too scared," said Nikki Headman, another park visitor.

Park Ranger Brandon Jarratt believes snakes don't deserve their bad reputation. Holding a gray rat snake during part of the interview, he explained their value.

"They just fascinate me, the way they move, the way they can dislodge their jaw to open up to eat prey larger than their head," said Jarratt.

These reptiles also provide important ecological benefits.

"Rat snakes will also go after birds, but primarily they're going to eat small rodents, which helps keep them out of our house, helps keep disease down in our communities," said Jarratt.

While snakes may scare many people, the impulse to kill them could result in serious legal consequences.

"It's illegal to kill any type of snake in Tennessee," said Jarratt. "Here, we'd most likely charge you with harassment of wildlife, which is going to be a misdemeanor citation."

This protection extends to all snake species, even venomous ones.

"We get about five to eight rattlesnake calls in the park a year," said Jarratt.

There is only one exception to the state law against killing snakes.

"If you're in immediate danger, or kids or something are in immediate danger, of course you have the right to protect yourself," said Jarratt.

However, Jarratt says if you don't get too close to snakes, dangerous scenarios rarely arise.

"Just give it space, they're not going to chase after you, so just walk around it — that's about the only time we allow you to go off trail," said Jarratt.

Park visitors appreciate the role all creatures play in the ecosystem. "They help keep mice at bay and other things as well," said Lucas.

The punishment for killing a snake varies depending on the species and location. On the extreme end, violators could face up to a $25,000 fine or even prison time.

This story was reported by Chris Davis and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Chris and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.