Think you got the wrong ballot in Nashville? Here's what you can do

A special-called meeting and executive session of Metro Council resulted in what could be potential fixes in the November general election, but one councilmember said all of it happened behind closed doors. Additionally, the ACLU is now suing on the behalf of one plaintiff who had a wrong ballot as a result, Metro legal director Wally Dietz said.
Posted at 9:33 PM, Nov 04, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville election has had a snafu of sorts, leaving Davidson County Election Commission to have to address at least 210 bad ballots.

The Secretary of State's office said Friday those who believed they received a bad ballot have some recourse.

If you have already voted and were misassigned, you may cast a provisional ballot at the Davidson County Election Commission, which is at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville. The provisional ballot will only be for the races in the misassigned voter’s correct state and federal congressional districts and will only be counted in the event of a contested election.

If you have not voted, you should vote at your assigned precinct. If you have been misassigned, you will vote on a paper ballot that will contain the correct ballot choices.

If you have questions about these procedures, you may contact the Davidson County Election Commission at nashville.gov/vote [t.e2ma.net] or 615-862-8800.

