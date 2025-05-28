NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’ve been thinking about switching from gasoline to battery-powered lawn equipment, now is as good a time as ever.

Today’s battery-powered tools don’t just go head-to-head with gas—they sometimes even outperform them.

Whether you need a chainsaw, drill, lawn mower, or all three, choosing a battery-powered model is cleaner, quieter, and could save you money over time. Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope explains how to make the switch.

“The appeal of a battery platform is that you can get all of your tools from a single brand, then use the batteries interchangeably and save about 30 percent on the purchase price,” said Hope.

With most of the major power equipment manufacturers in the battery game, choosing can be overwhelming.

That’s where Consumer Reports comes in! Before you buy, think about the projects and chores you want to tackle.

If lawn and garden are your top priorities, you’ve got plenty of options! The tools from Ego’s Power Plus 56-Volt Battery platform consistently earn top marks from Consumer Reports testers.

Since many brands offer more than one option for each tool, you can choose based on your budget and needs. For example, this recommended self-propelled Ego mower starts at 600 dollars.

Another option: this push mower, which runs on Ryobi’s 40-volt HP battery. The platform also offers top-performing string trimmers, leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, and chainsaws.

If you have a long list of fixes and house projects on your docket, consider the Makita LXT platform. It powers a whole suite of DIY-friendly tools, including this heavy-duty cordless drill, which aced Consumer Reports tests. One last tip from Consumer Reports.

“Different batteries have different capacities, so smaller batteries might come with tools like a string trimmer or a leaf blower because they don't need to run as long," said Hope. "So, you can absolutely use this smaller battery in a lawn mower, but just keep in mind you won’t get the same run time as you would from a larger capacity battery.”

Now Consumer Reports didn’t include pressure washers or snow blowers in its most recent assessment of battery powered equipment. Consumer Reports recommends sticking with gasoline or electric models if these tools are your top priority.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.