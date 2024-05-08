Thirty year study launched to understand why Black women have highest death rate of cancer than any group

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Research from the CDC shows an alarming statistic, Black women continue to have the highest death rate of any group in the country for most cancers.

Now, researchers are launching one of the largest studies to find out why, and they're recruiting women in Tennessee. It's called the Voices Study.

Participants will take a 30-minute survey twice a year for 30 years. Researchers say they need 100,000 Black women across 20 states to take part.

They picked these states based on census data that shows 90% of the Black female population lives there.

Participants won't be paid, but researchers want to include women's personal experiences with healthcare to help understand and reduce the numbers.

"For women who have had, less than positive interactions with the medical care system, I think it's important for you to know that your feelings of being ignored, of being gaslit, are valid. Your story is not in isolation," said Lead Researcher Dr. Lauren McCullough.

Researchers say they know that doctors often diagnose breast cancer at later and more aggressive stages in black women than in white women, and black women are more likely than other women to die from cervical cancer. They hope this survey leads to change.

"This study does not involve going to the doctor and having tests done specific to the study. It doesn't have any sort of medications or other interventions that we may ask you to do," said Dr. McCullough.

Dr. McCullough says participants in the survey should not have a history of cancer unless it was basal or squamous skin cancer.

Those interested can sign up here. Investigators plan to also work with community groups that work with black women to spread the message.